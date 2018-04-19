Di Francesco: Wasteful Roma must be more clinical

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco admitted that his side need to improve their finishing ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, following a 2-1 Serie A victory over Genoa.

The Giallorossi took an early lead through Cengiz Under but, despite dominating possession and carving out openings, struggled to get past Grifone keeper Mattia Perin.

Indeed, only an own goal from former Roma defender Ervin Zukanovic ensured the hosts left the Stadio Olimpico with three points, as Gianluca Lapadula pounced on a Maxime Gonalons mistake to score for Genoa and make for a nervy finish.

“Our mentality changed after the mistake for the goal and the team were fearful after that error, but then we started to create some good opportunities again,” Di Francesco declared in his post-match press conference.

“In the first half hour we played well but lacked cutting edge and need to be more clinical. Everybody wanted a ticket for Roma v Liverpool today, but we were only interested in getting three points.

“We have to be better at seeing games off. We create so much but lack the ruthlessness to put the chances away. At risk of sounding boring or repetitive, I maintain that we could have won 3-1, or even 4-1 tonight.”

The Giallorossi deployed a new look midfield, with youngsters Lorenzo Pellegrini and Gerson operating either side of Gonalons, whilst regular trio Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan were benched.

“In the middle of the pitch they played well. There was one error which can lead to them being judged harshly, but Gonalons recovered the ball well and provided some good passes. We need everyone and I am happy that we won by rotating today.”

Roma must now turn their attention to the visit of S.P.A.L. on Saturday, before travelling to Anfield for the first leg of their tie against Liverpool.