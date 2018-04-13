Di Francesco: Why can’t Roma reach Champions League final?

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is adamant that his side can continue their magnificent European campaign by eliminating Liverpool to reach the Champions League final.

The Giallorossi have been the surprise package of the tournament after topping a group containing Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, before eliminating Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona.

Having been drawn against in-form Liverpool for a spot in the final in Kiev, the odds remain stacked against the Lupi, but Di Francesco insists he sees no reason why the capital club cannot go all the way.

“We are reaping the fruits of all the hard work we have put in,” the former Sassuolo tactician told UEFA.com after Friday’s draw. “I am the coach, so I take praise the same way that I take criticism, but I only want to look ahead.

“Why should we believe that we can’t reach the final? That has to be our goal.”

Roma will travel to Anfield on Tuesday 24 April, before welcoming the Merseyside club to the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg on Wednesday 2 May.