Did AC Milan Reward Gattuso Too Early? | Serie A Questions Answered

Despite a poor recent run AC Milan decided to award coach Gennaro Gattuso with a new long term contract, extending his stay to 2021 and upping his pay packet from a modest €200,000 to €2 million a season.

But was it a little too premature given Milan have yet to qualify for the Champions League, and look unlikely to do so, as well as having a Coppa Italia Final to play?

Dov Schiavone and Vieri Capretta discuss that, in addition to some of Serie A’s other burning questions.

