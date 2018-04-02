Donnarumma: AC Milan-Inter is a Champions League playoff

The pressure has been ramped up ahead of this week’s Derby della Madonnina by AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has hailed it as a Champions League playoff.

It was a fixture that was due to be played last month but was postponed and rescheduled following the tragic passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

Now coming into play, the Diavolo are eight points behind Inter in fourth and their goalkeeper acknowledged how important the game is if they are to meet their pre-season objectives and put their first loss of Serie A in 2018 against Juventus on Saturday behind them.

“We are disappointed about the last game but now we must look forward and can be pleased because we were in contention with Juventus until the final moments,” he told the club’s official channel.

“In the end, we brought back a great performance from that game but not the result and we had a lot of chances in the game that we didn’t make the most of. Juventus won it on a physical level, not a technical one, and in one play we should have done better but they punished us.

“But now we look ahead and we are facing a Champions League playoff against Inter. It will be a great game that everyone is looking forward to.”

Defeat for the Diavolo on Wednesday evening would leave them 11 points adrift of fourth place with eight games left to play.