Entertaining derby ends in a draw between AC Milan and Inter

AC Milan and Inter drew 0-0 in the Derby on Wednesday night at the Stadio San Siro, in the rescheduled game from Round 27 in Serie A.

The 168th Derby della Madonnina ended in a goalless draw, but it did not lack entertainment, with goals disallowed, and plenty of chances.

Inter started off the better side, dominating possession and having two decent chances within the first ten minutes. First Rafinha had shot blocked by Alessio Romagnoli, before Marcelo Brozovic hit his attempt off target.

Still in the ascendancy, Antonio Candreva, who scored in last season’s two derbies, smashed a shot at goal but it was saved confidently by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

After the frantic opening the game settled, and AC Milan had a glorious chance to take the lead, but Samir Handanovic responded brilliantly to a Leonardo Bonucci header.

Mauro Icardi had attempt deflected on goal by Romagnoli, but it was easily blocked by Donnarumma.

The game then lit up as both teams traded blows.

Patrick Cutrone replied to his Nerazzurri counterpart a minute later, only for Handanovic to make a comfortable save.

Then it was Luciano Spalletti’s men at it again, with Ivan Perisic unable to transform some lovely combination play with his attacking partners into a goal. However, the goal did come.

Icardi had the ball in the back of the net for what would have been his fifth goal in three derbies, but it was ruled it out for offside after the referee consulted VAR.

The second half started with shivers for Milan fans, as a Perisic cross turned into a shot and touched the top of the bar, then a seemingly harmless attempt found an uncertain Donnarumma save.

The Rossoneri’s reaction took just 2 minutes, as Franck Kessie fired wide from just inside the box.

Cutrone was then close to scoring, only to find the response of a careful Handanovic.

The best chance of the game came on the feet of the deadliest striker on the pitch, but Icardi incredibly fired wide with a completely open goal. The linesmen deemed it offside in any case.

Cutrone fired home a lovely overhead kick, but once again he was offside.

In the central part of the second half the teams started making many technical mistakes, with a spell of little happening in the danger zones.

Gennaro Gattuso tried bringing on Nikola Kalinic and Fabio Borini to change things up in attack, with Spalletti doing the same inserting Eder and Borja Valero, but it had little impact on the game.

Icardi had once again the chance to score in added time, but missed another great opportunity.

It was 0-0 in the end, a result that pleases the Nerazzurri more than Milan.

Inter maintained a fifth consecutive clean sheet, but more importantly an eight point advantage over the rivals, putting them fully in pole position to land a top four finish.