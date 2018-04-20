Fassone: AC Milan expect UEFA sanctions

Punishment from UEFA for failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules is inevitable for AC Milan, according to Marco Fassone, who is hopeful it will not be excessive.

On Friday morning, the Rossoneri director was among a group from the club who met with members of UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body in Lyon, the third such meeting.

Speaking afterwards, Fassone confirmed that following the Diavolo’s big spending last summer and in previous years, he expects sanctions to come their way, even if he is unsure at present what it will be.

“Under previous administrations, Milan didn’t respect [the FFP] parameters and it is presumable, indeed I’m sure, that under the proposed agreements, there will be sanctions but we hope they are somewhat contained,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“During the meeting, we updated them on our economic plan for this season and our plans for the coming years and also explained to them how Milan intend to comply with FFP regulations.

“There was a long and detailed discussion about the situation and now we wait for them to make their assessments and come back to us with their proposals.”

In spite of Fassone’s admission that the club will face punishment for breaching the rules, he also claimed that the club are not in a position that will see them be active sellers in the transfer market.

“Beyond the technical requirements, Milan aren’t obliged to sell anyone. In fact, our intention is to sign two or three players and perhaps give up the same number,” he explained.

“It will not be the same kind of market as last summer. That has been done and now we’re going to bring in two or three new players to improve where we need to improve. We don’t need any more than that.”