Ferrero: Torreira wants to leave Sampdoria and four teams want him

Lucas Torreira has become one of the hottest midfield prospects not only in Italy, but Europe, for his performances with Sampdoria this season, and it looks like he will be on the move this summer, at least according to the Blucerchiati president Massimo Ferrero.

The Uruguayan has been linked with a number of clubs throughout the course of this campaign so far, with Napoli and Juventus being just two of those mentioned.

“Torreira wants to go so we’ll see,” Ferrero said to RMC Sport. “There are four teams that want him.

“We’ll decide at the end of the season. I love [Aurelio] De Laurentiis and he’ll be privileged in my life.”

Ferrero also joined in by giving his two cents on Juve’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid, taking the opportunity to criticise the officiating.

“I was hoping for extra-time so the Bianconeri would use more energy and be more tired against us,” he said.

“Juve played their best match of the season yesterday and it was in Europe, I congratulate the lads and the coach.

“You can’t give a penalty 30 seconds from the end, you have to let the teams play and go to extra-time.

“An Italian referee would never have interfered in that match unless it was 100 per cent certain, yesterday it wasn’t even 3 per cent.