Fiorentina v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina welcome Napoli to the Stadio Artemio Franchi for their Round 35 Serie A clash, with the away side in need of victory if they are to keep pace with table toppers Juventus.

La Viola have won only once in their last 15 Serie A meetings against Napoli, losing on seven occasions, with their only win in this time coming in March 2014 – 1-0 away at the Stadio San Paolo.

The main danger for Fiorentina will likely come from Dries Mertens, whose first Serie A goal came at the Franchi against La Viola in October 2013. The Belgian has also netted five goals so far against Fiorentina, three of which have come in his last three appearances against them.

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Laurini, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Biraghi; Badelj, Benassi, Veretout; Saponara, Chiesa; Simeone

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Raul Albiol, Mario Rui; Allan, Hamsik, Jorginho; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne