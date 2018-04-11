Florenzi: Perfect Roma did not give Barcelona a chance

Alessandro Florenzi insisted that Roma were worthy victors as they defeated Barcelona 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to secure a 4-4 away goals victory in the Champions League Quarter-Final.

The Giallorossi were resoundingly beaten 4-1 at the Camp Nou last week, but overcame the odds to book a place in the Semi-Final in incredible fashion. A first-half Edin Dzeko strike was followed up by Daniele De Rossi’s penalty after the break, before Kostas Manolas headed Roma to victory late on.

However, Florenzi was adamant that it was no fluke and that Roma prevented their opponents from making any impact on the second leg.

“In all honesty, tonight Barcelona did not do anything to trouble us,” the Rome-native told Mediaset Premium. “We played perfectly and performed from the first minute to the last. Let’s enjoy this evening.

“At half-time the coach [Eusebio Di Francesco] told us to continue what we were doing and to stay calm, because we knew we could create something magical here. Slowly it happened and we secured a result that will go down in Roma’s history.”

Italy international Florenzi has featured in all but one of Roma’s Champions League fixtures this season, as the Giallorossi prepare for a first Semi-Final since 1984.