Fluminense striker on radar of AC Milan and Roma

After enjoying a stellar start to 2018, Fluminense forward Pedro is being sounded out by Serie A duo AC Milan and Roma.

The Brazilian was named in the Campeonato Carioca Best XI after finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer, firing O Tricolor to Taca Rio success and a semi-final spot overall.

Pedro’s breakout season has sparked interest from Italy, with Milan set to compete with Roma for the 20-year-old’s services, according to Calciomercato.

Roma enjoy good relations with Fluminense, having previously agreed a deal for Gerson, a former teammate of Pedro’s in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016. Indeed, the Giallorossi had also secured midfielder Marquinhos from Fluminense in 2012.

The Serie A duo will be hoping to take advantage of Fluminenese’s dire financial situation to land a deal for the forward, who has spent his entire career at the Maracana.

Pedro, who is contracted until 2021, has eight goals and five assists this season, and has scored against each of Fluminense’s city rivals; Botafogo, Flamengo and Vasco da Gama.