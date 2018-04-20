Former Chelsea and AC Milan boss linked with Arsenal post

Arsene Wenger will step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season, and one name being linked with the post is former Chelsea and AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The surprising move was made official on Friday, after the French tactician confirmed his departure after a 21-and-a-half-year reign at the London club.

Speculation over who will take over for Wenger has already commenced, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Carlo Ancelotti could be in the mix.

The Italian has been without a club since being sacked by Bayern Munich on September 28, 2017, and he has thus far refused to rule out a move to the Gunners.

However he could face stiff competition from New York FC coach Patrick Vieira, who played under Wenger at Arsenal from 1996 to 2005.

Other names linked with the job include Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers, Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.