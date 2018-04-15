Gasperini: Atalanta took risks and faced Inter with courage

A dominant first half performance was not enough for Atalanta to take all three points against Inter in Bergamo on Saturday but Gian Piero Gasperini has taken encouragement from the way his side played.

La Dea came out flying from the first whistle and could have been ahead as early as the fifth minute but they could not find a way to beat Samir Handanovic and managed to take a point from a tricky encounter with just 14 fit first team players.

“We put in a great first half performance, especially the last half-hour going into the break, as we pressed them very high and created several good chances,” Gasperini said to Mediaset Premium.

“Clearly, Inter are very dangerous when they get into spaces, but we put them under great pressure.

“We suffered a little more in the second half, but overall I think it’s a fair point, even if neither side is happy with the result.”

Nineteen-year old Gambian striker Musa Barrow made his full debut, putting in an impressive performance for 45 minutes before being withdrawn and Gasperini liked what he saw from the youngster.

“He did well and made a very good full debut in the role he plays for the youth team,” he added. “He knows where the goal is, as you could see this evening.

“We met a very strong Inter side, playing with enthusiasm and courage, even if it meant taking a few risks. It’ll boost our confidence going forward.”