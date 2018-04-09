Gattuso: AC Milan have to be more clinical

Following AC Milan’s 1-1 draw with Sassuolo, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso was happy with his team’s performance, but insisted they need to be more clinical in front of goal.

The Rossoneri had all the possession, but ultimately a lack of creative nous in the final third, coupled with an inspired Andrea Consigli led to a frustrating evening for Gattuso.

With Roma and Inter both losing earlier in the weekend, Milan missed a chance to close the gap by three points, and thus remain sixth in the Serie A table, eight points off fourth spot and Champions League football.

“We had 21 shots on goal and scored just one,” Gattuso told the press. “We had a lot of the ball but have to be more clinical, and also being careful not to leave gaps on the field.

“The team played well, but the score leaves a bitter taste. It was a lost opportunity to get back into the Champions League race.

“There were problems in the development of attacking moves, but I also have to take some responsibility, as today we had to win at all costs, and not just try to improvise.

“When we had a 4-3-3 it was easy for Sassuolo to read, but then when we put Kessie at fullback we did better.

“We have to fight for sixth position, and we also have to play the Coppa Italia final.”

Kalinic scored his first goal for Milan since December, and has had previous issues with Gattuso over his workrate, but the Milan coach was happy with what he saw.

“I’m happy for him,” Gattuso went on. “He put himself about when he came on and have everything. I also liked what Andre Silva did when he came on.

“Biglia played a great game, if we look at Bonaventura he made more mistakes than he was making a month ago, but it must be said he almost won the match for us in the 95th minute.”