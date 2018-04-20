Gattuso: I like Pogba but I’m also a fan of Ronaldo and Messi

Having been quizzed on a potential summer swoop for Paul Pogba, AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso laughed off the speculation, instantly shooting down the idea.

The former Juventus man has been linked with a Manchester United departure during the summer transfer window, following a publicised spat with coach Jose Mourinho.

However, he will not end up at the San Siro, as Gattuso responded to those rumours when asked if Pogba or Mario Mandzukic could be one of the ‘two or three players’ Marco Fassone announced that the club will bring in during the summer.

“Fassone said the same things that I’ve also been saying: we will only sign three or four players this time. To me, that doesn’t mean that three or four players must depart,” he told reporters.

“People are asking about Pogba. Of course, I’d like him but that isn’t possible. Do I like Mandzukic? I like all of the great players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi too.

“But I think about the concept and how the team works, rather than one single player.”

Once again in his press conference, the erudite Rossoneri boss showed that he is a tactician who is keeping a close eye on the statistical side of the game and outlined where he isn’t happy with his team.

“I always have to think about the balance of the team. Milan have often suffered against our opponents lately and that’s something that I don’t like,. I want to give off the feeling of a solid, organised team,” added Gattuso.

“We are behind Juve and Napoli for both shots on goal and crosses. So we have to be objective and look at where we can improve. In Turin, we only managed one shot on goal through Patrick Cutrone in the second half.”