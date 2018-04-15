Gattuso: AC Milan need to punish teams

After AC Milan’s 0-0 draw with Napoli, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso was critical of his side’s attack who spurned a number of chances in the match.

Milan had 13 shots on goal, but only two on target with Nikola Kalinic having the best chance early on in the game, heading wide from three yards out.

Nevertheless, the Rossoneri remain unbeaten at home in their last seven games, though they have drawn their last three.

“Milan are on the right track, but we must score goals,” Gattuso told the press. “It’s a long road but we can do even better than we are.

“We have to hurt opponents when given the chance. For the amount of work we do, we have to punish teams more. If you play against Napoli and go toe-to-toe with them, it’s idiotic. We prepared with this in mind.

“Napoli play good, expressive football, and when they dribble, they know what they want to do. We made them run a lot, and were not afraid to try things. We did very well.

“At an organisational level we are still a bit off where we want to be, but in terms of mentality we are at a good level.

“In the last 20-25 metres we weren’t as incisive as Suso, Calhanoglu and Kalinic were working hard for the team.

“There isn’t much, but we can maybe get a couple of players which can improve the team, maybe two or three new players. ”

Despite Napoli having almost 60 percent possession, they rarely tested Gianluigi Donnarumma until the final moments when Arkadiusz Milik was denied by an excellent stop by the youngster.

“It was a great save,” Gattuso remarked. “The role of the goalkeeper has changed in recent years. and today he save a sense of security to the defence. Today he had a great game and I like how he managed the match.”