Gattuso: AC Milan played without soul and were embarrassed

Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan became the only Serie A side to not beat Benevento this season as the Witches left the Stadio San Siro with a 1-0 win on Saturday evening and the Rossoneri coach says his players were embarrassed.

Pietro Iemmello secured what was their first away win of the season to avoid their relegation being confirmed, to add to their draw down south earlier in the season which, incidentally, gave the minnows their first ever point in Serie A.

“It’s clear to see the team is on a downward spiral,” Gattuso said to Mediaset Premium.

“When you play without soul, you get embarrassed like this.

“I am the first man responsible, but when we analyse the game later, the alibis will fall apart. When you play against a team like Benevento, who do play good football even if they are bottom of the table, we can’t play with no determination or soul.”

After a good spell Milan are now suffering a crisis of confidence, and Gattuso is aware that it doesn’t take much to beat his team at the moment.

“I can’t come here and say things that aren’t true,” he added. “It’s obvious we are struggling. We don’t even need the opponents to do anything extraordinary to beat us

“We go in late, sluggish, withdrawn. That is our problem. We can’t say there is no motivation, because we are still in the fight for a Europa League place and besides all of that, we are Milan, we always have to play to win.

“You can see this is a team that isn’t calm, focused or confident. Many of these players are young and they feel the tension when they don’t score goals.”