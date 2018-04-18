Gattuso: AC Milan playing better than two months ago

Despite a 1-1 draw with Torino, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is adamant his side are better than they were two months ago, but is worried about the condition of some individual players.

Things looked good early on as Giacomo Bonaventura opened the scoring for Milan, after Andrea Belotti has smashed a penalty against the crossbar in the opening minutes. However, Torino came into the game in the second period and Lorenzo De Silvestri headed home the equaliser with 20 minutes left.

As a result, Milan have not failed to win any of their last five matches, and have drawn four Serie A games in a row in a single season for the first time since April 1994.

“I’m worried about the condition of the individual players,” Gattuso began. “There are 25 days left till the season is over, and all the teams are tired. It is just the individual players that worry me.

“In the last few minutes we had a chance to win, but we were also put under pressure. On the goal we were sleeping and Torino could also have won the match.

“I wouldn’t underestimate the impact of Biglia leaving the pitch had, and Suso was a little tired today.

“Kalinic’s characteristics see him always attack the neat post, and he has done that throughout his career, so it always sticks in his head.

“We have to be careful with the players’ physical condition as, Bonucci has a knock, we will have to evaluate Biglia tomorrow, as well as Calhanoglu.

“Calabria didn’t play as we have to manage his condition, as he has ha plenty of injuries that keep him out for a couple of weeks at a time.”

Milan remain in sixth place, nine points behind rivals Inter, but just two above Atalanta, with Sampdoria and Fiorentina another point behind in the race for Europa League qualification.

“We have to think about getting into Europe,” Gattuso went on. “But not let it go to our heads as there are still points to be won.

“We know that things are complicated, we had a bit of luck with some results, while the draw with Torino keeps things tight.

“Right now we are playing better than we were two months ago. Of course we aren’t brilliant, but we can’t throw the position we have away.”