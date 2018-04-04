Gattuso: AC Milan were lucky against Inter

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso admitted his side were fortunate not to lose against Inter after they managed a 0-0 draw in the derby on Wednesday night.

The Rossoneri coach underlined his satisfaction at getting a point against the Nerazzurri, and highlighted the fact Milan will continue fighting for a Champions League spot.

“We were lucky today, we can be happy with a point,” he told reporters. “Inter played well, we took a step back.

“I loved my team’s personality though, despite the lack of quality. Inter have never lost against the top teams, this is an important result for us.

“Some of our key players may be a bit tired in this phase of the season, we lacked quality on the counter attack. We thought more about defending.

“I didn’t play André Silva as his grandad passed away, hence why I didn’t use the two strikers.

“We are fighting against teams who keep on doing well. We need to think about improving, not just about a Champions League spot. But we can still believe in it.”