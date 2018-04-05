Gattuso commits to AC Milan until 2021

AC Milan have extended the contract of first team coach Gennaro Gattuso until the summer of 2021.

The former Palermo tactician took over in November 2017 on a temporary basis after the sacking of Vincenzo Montella following a string of lacklustre results.

Milan’s hierarchy have been so impressed with the work that Gattuso has done since taking over that he has been rewarded with a three-year contract extension.

“I’m happy to coach such a glorious club and I want to thank the directors for giving me the opportunity and having this confidence in me. We want to do well and bring this club back to where it belongs,” said Gattuso after agreeing the deal on Thursday evening.

Marco Fassone was also present at Casa Milan and believes that it is a signal of intent from the club to put their faith in the 40-year-old.

“It is one of our best decisions. We really wanted to keep Rino here and we believe that we can set up a long term project with him that everyone can trust in,” said Fassone.

“I wanted this decision to come at a particular time and although the last two games have been disappointing in terms of results, we are pleased with this.”

Gattuso has revitalised the fortunes of the Rossoneri since taking over and has been beaten just once in Serie A in 2018, losing a tight encounter with Juventus in Turin.