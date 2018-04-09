Gattuso: There will be no revolution at AC Milan

AC Milan fans have been warned not to expect a major revolution in terms of signings during the summer by coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Last summer, the Rossoneri were among Europe’s major spenders as they splurged over €200 million on a plethora of new talent for the squad.

However, the man who has recently signed a new three-year extension to remain in charge at the San Siro has insisted that it isn’t a scenario he expects to be repeated this summer.

“In the newspapers, people have started talking about all of the new signings who will arrive but at the moment, we have the best 25 players in our squad,” he said.

“It is up to the club to decide whether or not they want to do something but don’t expect a revolution. We have a good base here to build upon and need to respect the players who are here and who have played well at times.”

Fresh off signing his new deal at the club, Gattuso also revealed that it actually served to make him more aware of how precarious his position is, rather than make him more secure in his surroundings.

“I have more desire and determination now to do well but I also know that if I lose three games [in a row], I could be standing outside Milanello with my bags in my hand,” he added.

“I do feel more pressure than before and I’m aware that we have to improve further but we have the ability to do it.”