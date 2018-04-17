Gattuso: I’m not worried about AC Milan’s lack of goals

AC Milan’s recent profligacy in front of goal is no cause of great concern yet for Gennaro Gattuso, who has urged his side not to panic in the final third.

Over the course of their last four games, the Rossoneri are winless and have managed a measly two goals during that time for a record of one loss and three draws.

However, that isn’t something to be worried about for the man in charge, who insisted that as long as his side give themselves opportunities to score, he will be content.

“We have been analysing all of our games and sometimes it can simply be that it just takes a bit of luck so we must continue doing what we are doing without forcing things,” he told reporters.

“People seem to be riding the wave that we aren’t creating much or scoring goals but I’m not worried that we haven’t been scoring much. We’re 10th overall in terms of goals scored.

“The important thing is to have those chances and for that reason, I’m happy with the mentality of the squad. My message is to play as a team and be a complete unit.”

While Gattuso also explained that he was pleased with how far his team have come in a short space of time, he also opened up on the club’s plans for the summer transfer window.

“This team is totally different than it was three months ago because now we are trying something new and the guys have all responded to it with great personality,” he added.

“In terms of the market, some players will arrive who will improve the team but not 20 players. Two or three players will come in to make the squad better. Don’t expect major revolutions.”