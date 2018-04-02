Former AC Milan starlet returns to Primavera side

Remember Hachim Mastour? The youngster who was once hailed as the next great hope for the future at AC Milan turned out for the Primavera side once more on Monday.

He was called up to the Rossoneri’s first team squad for the final game of the 2013/14 season when he was aged just 15 but Clarence Seedorf opted against him bringing him on from the bench to become the club’s youngest player ever.

The 19-year-old has since spent spells on loan with Malaga and Zwolle but without any real success to speak of and is now back at the Diavolo.

In recent months, he had trained regularly with Gennaro Gattuso’s first team squad, although he was unable to force his way into the coach’s plans and has how returned to the Primavera side.

On Monday, the youth team’s coach Alessandro Lupi gave Mastour his first game in almost a year when he started the teenager in a league clash against Juventus.

Mastour did appear to be rusty throughout given his long spell without match action and was replaced after 70 minutes of the 0-0 draw.