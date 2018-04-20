Henderson: Liverpool won’t underestimate Roma

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has brushed off suggestions the English side are looking past Roma.

The two sides will square off at Anfield on Tuesday, in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Although the Reds have avoided Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Henderson made it clear the Premier League giants have a lot of respect for the Italians.

“We certainly won’t underestimate them,” Henderson told the Liverpool Echo. “They beat Barcelona 3-0 and they are a top team. It will be a difficult game both home and away.

“I’ve watched them a few times and they have got some very good players. It will be a tough test as it always would be in the semi-final of the Champions League. They are all good teams at this stage so it doesn’t really matter who you play.

“It is a challenge for us and we’ll be confident with the way we have been playing, especially in the last round. We have to go there and do what we have been doing and hopefully get to the final.”

Although Liverpool are taking nothing for granted, Henderson admits he has thought about playing in the final in Kiev on May 26.

“I think you dream about those things from when you are a kid really,” he added. “Of course I have, as many other players have, but one step at a time.

“Roma are a fantastic team and it will be a tough test for us so we will just have to wait and see.”

The return leg takes place at the Olimpico on May 2.