How Juventus have become Cristiano Ronaldo’s favourite victims

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his incredible goalscoring run in the Champions League on Tuesday with a brace in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

The Portuguese followed up an early drive with a sensational bicycle kick to take his tally for the season to 14, whilst also maintaining a 10-match scoring streak in the competition.

Indeed, the last time Ronaldo failed to net in the Champions League was in last season’s Semi-Final against Atletico Madrid, some 11 months ago.

The former Manchester United star has scored 119 European goals over the course of his career, which sees only nine clubs with more goals to their names than Ronaldo has individually in the Champions League era.

However, it is Juventus who have become Ronaldo’s favourite victims in this competition, and in particular goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. The veteran Italian has faced up to the Portugal star 10 times since October 2013, and conceded in nine of those fixtures.

Ronaldo has netted 10 goals against the Bianconeri, including two in last season’s Champions League Final rout, and no player has scored more against a single opponent than the Madeiran goal machine.