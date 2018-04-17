Inter get back to winning ways with dominant Cagliari display

A rampant Inter got back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday evening, their first home win over the Isolani since November 2011.

Joao Cancelo bagged the opener, and first Inter goal, after just three minutes.

Then Mauro Icardi got his 25th of the season early in the second half, before Marcelo Brozovic added to the rout on the hour, and Ivan Perisic completed it in stoppage time.

As a result, Inter move ahead of Roma and Lazio, and into third place in the Serie A table, though the two capital clubs both play on Wednesday.

A magnificent start by Inter saw them get the opening goal through Cancelo, who curled in a freekick from a tight angle at the left touchline.

Pinning their opponents back, Inter had another chance as Ivan Perisic was played in on goal, but his strike was pushed out by Alessio Cragno.

It should have been two after Mauro Icardi raced down the right, before playing a wonderful ball into an unmarked Yann Karamoh, but he could only side foot wide from 12 yards.

Karamoh was given another guilt-edged chance as this time Perisic raced down the right, cut back then delivered a delicately dinked cross to the youngster, but again his finish was off target and scraped the crossbar before going over.

Then Perisic was at it again, getting to the goalline, cutting back to Rafinha, but he was denied by the outstretched hand of Cragno.

The chances dried up a little for the Nerazzurri as the half wore on.

However, Karamoh was again involved when they did come around this time challenging Cragno to a high looping cross, which the keeper got a hand to, but the Frenchman then ran head first into the post. Luckily he was ok, and managed to continue the game.

And just before the half time whistle, Karamoh did have the ball in the back of the net, poking an Icardi header home, but he was judged to be offside.

Almost mmediately after the break Inter doubled their lead after Karamoh chipped a ball into the box, which landed kindly at the feet of Icardi who made no mistake from close range.

Not long after it was three as Brozovic gathered the ball on the edge of the area, then curled one into the far corner.

Perisic played a reverse pass to Karamoh, but he shot straight at Cragno.

Inter were then denied a penalty after Antonio Candreva’s fierce strike looked to have struck the hand of the Marco Andreolli, but referee Fabrizio Pasqua awarded a corner.

From that corner Perisic went close, flicking on at the near post, but Cragno beat the ball over the bar.

Then right at the death Perisic made it four with a strike from outside the area.