Incredible Juventus mount late comeback against 10-man Inter

An incredible match at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza saw Juventus grab a late winner against ten-man Inter, to win 3-2 and retain their grip on the Serie A Scudetto race.

Douglas Costa opened the scoring after just 13 minutes, volleying home from close range. Then just after half time, Mauro Icardi headed in the equaliser, before Ivan Perisic forced a mistake from Andrea Barzagli who put into his own net.

Massimilaino Allegri’s side have now shipped 11 goals from set-pieces this term out of the 22 total they’ve conceded.

Then in the dying minutes of the game, Juan Cuadrado wriggled free on the right and his deflected shot wrong footed Samir Handanovic, from a tight angle, then Gonzalo Higuain bagged the winner one minute from time to end a 716-minute goalless run.

Inter started the match well but were unable to fashion any chances against a well organised Juve backline.

After that initial period of Nerazzurri pressure, Juventus went up the other end and Juan Cuadrado played a wonderful ball over the top, finding Costa at the far right post and the Brazilian volleyed home.

Things went from bad to worse for Vecino who was sent off just four minutes later. Initially referee Daniele Orsato gave the Uruguayan a yellow, but after consulting VAR he was shown a red.

Looking to add to their advantage, Juve went close from Miralem Pjanic then Costa again but both strikes were off target.

Not completely out of it, Inter did have a chance through Ivan Perisic, who was unable to test Gianluigi Buffon. Antonio Candreva blasted an effort just wide of goal, then Milan Skriniar headed into the hands of the Juve goalkeeper from a corner.

As the half came to a close, Cuadrado went in on goal but shot wide once again.

Juve had the ball in the back of the net as Matuidi got onto a loose ball in the penalty area and poked home. But the goal was disallowed after consulting VAR.

Almost immediately after half time, Inter were back level as Icardi headed in a Cancelo from the right.

Rafinha rides a challenge and got a shot off from the edge of the penalty area, but Buffon made an easy save.

That seemed to wake Juventus up a little and Higuain was played in on goal, and as he approached Samir Handanovic, he fired wide.

It didn’t count for much though as Inter took the lead through an own goal, as Perisic won a tussle with Cuadrado on the right and fired low into the six-yard box with the ball striking Barzagli and into the net.

An incredible save from Handanovic tipped a Paulo Dybala freekick over the crossbar, to keep Inter ahead.

Icardi could have had another as Candreva raced up the right side, and the Nerazzurri captain was inches away from poking in his cross.

From there Inter started to sit a bit deeper and invited Juventus onto them. Both Costa and Dybala had efforts charged down, while. Rodrigo Bentancur smashed wildly over the crossbar.

A pulsating finish saw first Cuadrado net on 87 minutes then, Higuain head in the winner two minutes later.