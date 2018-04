Inter demolished Cagliari 4-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday night, to overtake Lazio and Roma and fly to third.

The Nerazzurri had no difficulty in getting rid of a Cagliari side that were unable to have one single shot (let alone on target) in the whole game.

Mauro Icardi was back on the scoresheet after three games, as Marcelo Brozovic bossed the midfield and Joao Cancelo broke the deadlock.