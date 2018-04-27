Inter ready to meet release clause to land Roma starlet

Inter are hoping to take advantage of a release clause in Lorenzo Pellegrini’s contract to land the midfielder from Roma this summer.

The Nerazzurri are keen to reinforce their core ahead of a potential return to European football next term, and coach Luciano Spalletti has sounded out Pellegrini as a viable option.

Having returned to Roma after a two-year stint at Sassuolo, the 21-year-old penned a contract with a €25 million release clause, should he make 25 appearances of 45 minutes or more, and Inter are ready to meet this, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Giallorossi youth academy graduate has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, activating the clause and allowing Inter to swoop.

However, the Nerazzurri face competition from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Pellegrini’s devotion to his boyhood club could see Inter being left disappointed, with the Italian international thought to be keen to remain at the Stadio Olimpico.

Pellegrini made a single senior appearance for Roma before joining Sassuolo in 2015, and returned to his hometown club in the summer.