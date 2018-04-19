Inter sound out Everton flop as Torreira alternative

Inter are ready to move for out of favour Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen, should they fail to bring in Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira.

The Nerazzurri are looking to reshape their midfield in the summer and have identified Uruguay international Torreira as a primary target.

However, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a superb season at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and has attracted interest from the likes of Roma, Napoli and Juventus, meaning Inter have sought alternatives in case they fail to land him.

This has led the Biscione to Everton outcast Klaassen, and the Italian outfit have already begun putting an approach for the Dutchman in place, according to CalcioNews24.com.

Having arrived to much fanfare following a €27 million switch from Ajax last summer, Klaassen has failed to make an impact at Goodison Park and has only made 10 appearances across the Premier League and Europa League.

Out of favour under manager Sam Allardyce, the 25-year-old had looked to be on the verge of a switch to Napoli in January, only to see the move fall through.