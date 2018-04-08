Inter to Join Race For Roma Midfielder

Lorenzo Pellegrini has emerged as a target for Inter in the summer transfer window, as the Nerazzurri look to strengthen their squad.

It has long been thought that the Roman was bound for Juventus, but Inter look set to upset the apple cart in that deal.

The youngster’s star has been on the rise for some time, and he is now established in the Roma side and has represented Italy’s full national side three times, having progressed from the Under 21s.

Luciano Spalletti, now installed as coach at the Milanese side, is a long time admirer of Pellegrini despite the youngster being on loan at Sassuolo during his stint with Giallorosso last season.

Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio has been working to improve Spalletti’s side ready for next season in recent weeks, with striker Lautaro Martinez the first to sign up for the new campaign.

With Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij and Juventus’ Kwadwo Asamoah also looking likely to move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Pellegrini would be another piece in a very changed Inter side after the summer.