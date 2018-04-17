Inter v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Inter go into their match with Cagliari at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, on the back of three matches without a win as they look to reinvigorate their Champions League qualification challenge.

Luciano Spalletti’s men are yet to win in April, but are unbeaten in their last seven home Serie A games – four draws and three wins. However, they haven’t emerged victorious over Cagliari at the Meazza since November 2011.

Both Mauro Icardi and Marco Sau will be hoping to maintain good records against their respective opponents, as the former has scored four goals in his last four Serie A games against Cagliari, while the latter has scored three goals in five Serie A games against Inter.

Inter: Handanovic; Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Karamoh, Rafinha, Perisic; Icardi

Cagliari: Cragno; Romagna, Andreolli, Castán; Padoin, Ioni??, Cossu, Miangue; Giannetti, Céter, Sau