Inter v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Juventus to the Stadio Meazza for the Derby d’Italia, with the Bianconeri looking to bounce back from defeat to Napoli last weekend.

Having said that, Inter have won only one of their last 10 Serie A games against Juventus, losing on five occasions. However, Juve have lost their last two games at the Meazza against Inter, 2-1 in Serie A and 3-0 in Coppa Italia.

Meanwhile, the last time Juve went three straight games without a win in Serie A was in May 2017.

Inter: Handanovic; Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, D’Ambrosio; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic, Icardi

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic.