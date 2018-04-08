Inter willing to splash out on Roma stalwart

Inter are ready to swoop for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman this summer, should they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Nerazzurri have not competed in Europe’s premier competition since crashing out of the First Knockout Round in 2012, but are currently on course to finish in the top four in Serie A this term.

Should qualification be sealed, midfield reinforcements are set to be high on the list of priorities, with Roma star Strootman identified as a transfer target, according to CalcioNews24.com.

The Dutch international only penned a new long-term contract last summer, tying him down until 2022, but has a €45 million release clause inserted in his deal, which Inter may be willing to activate.

Meanwhile, Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti has experience of working with the 28-year-old from his spell on Roma’s bench last term, and the pair enjoy a cordial relationship.

Roma, for their part, are thought to be open to offloading the man they signed from PSV in 2013, with a midfield rebuild of their own expected this summer.

Having suffered two serious knee injuries during his time with the Giallorossi, Strootman has been limited to just 93 league appearances in five seasons.