Inzaghi: I demanded reaction from Lazio after Europa League collapse

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased to see a reaction from his players in their 0-0 draw against Roma in the Derby della Capitale on Sunday, just days on from a stunning Europa League exit.

Whilst Roma had secured a 3-0 win over Barcelona to complete a sensational comeback in the Champions League, Lazio were involved in a European turnaround of their own, albeit on the wrong side.

Leading 5-2 on aggregate against RB Salzburg, the Aquile contrived to concede four late goals to crash out of the Europa League quarter-final, but bounced back with a solid performance in the Derby, despite seeing Stefan Radu sent off.

“I am satisfied, the lads played well against a tough team in Roma,” Inzaghi told Rai Sport after the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico. “We showed great heart and with a little more luck and perhaps not going down to 10 men we could have won.

“I asked for a reaction [after the Europa League defeat] and that is just what I got. Now we can continue our dream of achieving Champions League qualification.

“My team was always dangerous, but unfortunately Radu’s dismissal made things difficult. We were still able to threaten with 10 men though, let alone with 11.”

The draw sees Lazio retain third place in Serie A, ahead of Roma on goal difference. The Biancoceleste must now turn their attention towards Wednesday’s trip to in-form Fiorentina.