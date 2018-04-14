Juventus captain Buffon stands by Real Madrid rant

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insisted that he has no regrets about his tirade against referee Michael Oliver following his dismissal in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Real Madrid.

With the Bianconeri leading 3-0 and on course to take the quarter-final tie to extra-time, Oliver adjudged Medhi Benatia to have fouled Lucas Vazquez in stoppage time and awarded Real Madrid a penalty, which Cristiano Ronaldo duly converted to send the Spaniards through.

However, the decision enraged Buffon, who launched a stunning tirade on Oliver post match, after receiving his marching orders for dissent before the penalty was taken.

“I do not have to resolve anything because I am a human being that shows passion, emotions and anger,” the 40-year-old told Le Iene. “When I speak, I may be right or wrong and sometimes can be excessive, but this is who I am, this is Gigi Buffon.

“The other night the game had only finished an hour and half prior, so the thoughts and expressions then are raw and strong, but they are the sentiments of a man who won’t hide behind a veil of hypocrisy and will speak what is in his heart.

“You cannot ask a person who has lived this sport to the extent that I have to be balanced, because in the end, whilst I may have spoken them in a different or more civilised manner, these were thoughts that I had to express and I would say them all again.”

Buffon blasted Oliver’s decision to award the spot-kick, and insisted that whilst the Englishman would go on to have an important future in the game, he was not ready to take on such a spectacle yet.

“Even if I exaggerated, the other night I said what I thought. He did not have to blow the whistle and become the protagonist of the match,” Buffon continued.

“He’s a young man who will have a great future and was unlucky, but he was too young to be officiating in such an important match. The beauty and nature of football meant that his young man found himself in a position that was too complex, too tangled and too big.”