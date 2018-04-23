Juventus defender hit with injury blow for run-in

Giorgio Chiellini could be set to miss the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury he sustained for Juventus against Napoli on Sunday night.

As he stretched to make an early block on Dries Mertens during the Bianconeri’s 1-0 loss against their Scudetto rivals, the Italy international tore a hamstring muscle and was forced off after 10 minutes.

He underwent tests on Monday and Juventus have confirmed that the injury is a rather serious one, which appears likely could result in him being sidelined for what remains of the season.

“Following the examinations, in which appropriate caution was taken due to the nature of the injury, it has been revealed that Chiellini suffered a tear to the biceps femoris muscle in his left knee,” a medical statement from the Serie A leaders revealed.

Juventus, who are currently just a single point ahead of Napoli in the race for the Scudetto, face Inter away from home next up in the Derby d’Italia, with Stephan Lichtsteiner, who replaced him on Sunday, in line to fill the void.