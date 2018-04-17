Juventus face big fight for Manchester United forward

Having joined the race to sign Manchester United striker Anthony Martial this summer, Juventus will face stiff competition for his signature from Bayern Munich.

Massimiliano Allegri has made no secret of the fact that he wants an overhaul at the club this summer which involves signing younger talent going forward.

With Mario Mandzukic’s future in Turin still in doubt, the Bianconeri are keen to recruit in attack and have identified the 22-year-old as a viable summer signing, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus have recently made contact with Martial’s representatives and although he has indicated he would be open to a move to Turin, Bayern Munich are still frontrunners to secure his signing.

In Germany, he viewed as being a successor to ageing attacking duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, with his attacking versatility something that is also valued among the Old Lady’s hierarchy.

The Frenchman, who has long been on Juventus’ radar dating back to his time in Lyon’s youth system, has a year left to run on his Old Trafford contract with the option for a further season.

For that reason, the Red Devils are believed to be looking for a figure north of €50 million to allow the ex-Monaco man to depart, while he also earns roughly €5m per season, a number which hasn’t quelled Juventus’ interest.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January has moved Martial further down the pecking order and that frustration is set to see him move on at the end of the campaign.