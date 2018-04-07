Juventus guarantee Allegri will remain

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta remains confident that coach Massimiliano Allegri will remain at the club beyond the current season, despite increasing speculation that he will seek pastures new.

The former AC Milan coach has been at the helm of the Bianconeri since 2014 and, in addition to winning the Scudetto in each of his seasons at the club, is on course to lift the title this term too.

Despite his continued success, there have been murmurs that Allegri will walk away from the Allianz Stadium at the end of the campaign amidst interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, but Marotta sought to deny such speculation.

“Massimiliano Allegri will be Juventus’ coach next season, 100%,” Marotta told Rai Sport ahead of the Bianconeri’s 4-2 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

However, this has not stopped Juventus from identifying alternative tacticians in the event that Allegri does depart, report CalcioNews24.

Having weighed up out-of-work Carlo Ancelotti, the Vecchia Signora are also thought to be considering Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, and their former midfielder and current Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane.