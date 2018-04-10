Juventus interested in re-signing Chelsea striker

Alvaro Morata could be the subject of a surprise summer bid from former club Juventus, following a frustrating first season in England with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

Things haven’t quite worked out as planned for the Spaniard after he swapped Real Madrid from Stamford Bridge last year, with the Blues beating out competition from Milan and Manchester United to sign the striker.

But injuries and personal problems have impacted his debut campaign in the Premier League, although he still has a reasonably impressive return of 11 goals in 21 starts.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are keen on bringing Morata back to Turin, having enjoyed an impressive spell there between 2014 and 2016.

The Serie A champions are keen to revamp their squad in a bid to bring a younger core group and with Mario Mandzukic linked with an exit at the end of the season, Morata is viewed as being an ideal name to replace him.

Both Beppe Marotta and Massimiliano Allegri have agreed that he would fit the bill for the type of player they are looking for, although there has also been reported contact with Edinson Cavani’s entourage.

A move may not be that simple though as Chelsea did spend almost €80 million to sign the 25-year-old from Los Blancos and aren’t ready to relinquish him so soon, with his future likely dependent on who replaces Conte as coach when he inevitably departs at the end of the season.