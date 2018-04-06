Juventus line up Bayern Munich defender as Alex Sandro replacement

With Alex Sandro looking increasingly unlikely to remain beyond the summer, Juventus are ready to replace the Brazilian left-back with Bayern Munich’s Juan Bernat.

Having struggled to maintain his usual high standards this season and showing little sign of committing to the Bianconeri long term, doubt has been cast over Alex Sandro’s future at the club. The 27-year-old has drawn interest from Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

This has prompted Juventus to consider cashing in on the Brazilian, and offloading him for €60 million to fund a move for Bernat, according to Tuttosport.

The versatile Spaniard only has one year remaining on his contract and, due to injuries, has been restricted to just seven Bundesliga appearances this term.

Juventus are hopeful that their close relations with Bayern Munich will allow for a smoother period of negotiations, but should a deal fail to materialise, focus will turn to Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian.

Alternatively, the Bianconeri may rely on Leonardo Spinazzola, who is due to return to the Allianz Stadium after a two-year spell at Atalanta.