Juventus make final push for Liverpool star

Juventus are set to learn the outcome of their lengthy pursuit of midfielder Emre Can, with the Liverpool star soon to make a decision on his future.

The Germany international is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and is yet to commit his future to the Reds, paving the way for Juventus to attempt to snap him up on a free transfer.

However, despite courting him for much of the season, the Bianconeri are yet to receive a firm response from Can, but the former Bayer Leverkusen star is thought to be on the verge of making a decision, according to Tuttosport.

In an effort to sway the 24-year-old, Juventus have included a further €5 million in bonuses on top of the initial contract they had proposed, and have allowed him to take extra time to decide, despite setting an ultimatum which has since passed.

Juventus are facing competition from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, as well as former club Bayern Munich, for the central midfielder’s services, but hope to have a final answer by the end of next week.

Can has made 166 appearances for the Merseyside club since joining from Leverkusen in 2014, scoring 14 goals.