Juventus keen to offer midfielder end to Barcelona nightmare

Andre Gomes has suffered a disappointing time of it since joining Barcelona and Juventus are interested in giving him a fresh start during the summer.

Since arriving from Valencia for a hefty fee following Euro 2016, he has struggled to meet the large expectations placed upon him and last month gave a revealing interview in which he opened up on how badly it has impacted him mentally.

But his time at the club could come to an end this summer and Mundo Deportivo report that Juventus, who have expressed an interest in him in the past, are ready to swoop at the end of the season.

Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly warned the Juventus hierarchy that he wants an overhaul of the squad if he is to remain and is seeking a more youthful core, with the 24-year-old certainly fitting that bill.

His versatility would also be an important asset for Allegri, with the Portugal international capable of fitting into a midfield two or three, while he has even appeared in a wing-back position for Barcelona.