A Paulo Dybala hat-trick ensured Juventus got all three points over a plucky Benevento side, who came from behind to level the scoring, but eventually the Bianconeri won out 4-2.

It took just 16 minutes for Dybala to get on the scoresheet, before Cheick Diabate equalised. Only for the pair to again follow each other with goals either side of half time. However, Dybala won the day, slotting home with 15 minutes left, then Douglas Costa put the icing on Juventus’ cake late on.