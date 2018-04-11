Juventus Player Ratings: Red mist and a Croatian warrior

A last minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Real Madrid the goal they needed to beat Juventus 3-1 on the night, after the Bianconeri had levelled the aggregate score.

Mario Mandzukic became the first player to score two first-half away goals at the Estadio Bernabeu in a Champions League match, after he opened the scoring early on then grabbed another just before the break. Blaise Matuidi completed the comeback on the hour as he capitalised on a Keylor Navas error.

But just as it looked like the tie was heading to extra-time, Mehdi Benatia gave away a penalty in the 93rd minute, which Ronaldo blasted into the top corner. Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for his protestations.