Juventus were no match for Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter final first leg, with Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring his side to a 3-0 away win.

The Portuguese frontman give Los Blancos a dream start, scoring after just three minutes, before a spectacular overhead kick doubled the lead just after the hour mark.

Moments later Paulo Dybala was given his marching orders, then Marcelo wrapped up a convincing victory in Turin.