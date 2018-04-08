Juventus ready approach for Arsenal star

Juventus are hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty over Aaron Ramsey’s future at Arsenal and secure a deal for the Welsh international midfielder.

Ramsey has little over a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and attempts to tie him down to a new agreement have shown little signs of progress.

With Juventus already scouring the Premier League for midfield reinforcements, namely Emre Can of Liverpool, Ramsey has emerged as a new target for the Scudetto holders, according to CalcioNews24.com.

Despite being a long-term objective, negotiations to recruit Can on a free transfer have stalled and the Bianconeri are exploring Ramsey as an alternative option.

A move for the former Cardiff City midfielder is likely to set Juventus back €40 million, but they face competition from Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United.

Ramsey has become a stalwart for Arsenal since arriving as a 17-year-old in 2008, scoring 56 goals in 322 appearances. The Welshman has lifted three FA Cups with the Gunners.