Juventus ready to swoop for PSG defender

Juventus are ready to take advantage of Thomas Meunier’s uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain by making an approach for the right-back.

The Belgian international has found regular football hard to come by in the French capital following the arrival of Brazil star Dani Alves last summer, with only 26 appearances across all competitions this term.

This has prompted Juventus to lodge an enquiry with a view to a transfer for Meunier, with PSG thought to be open to offloading him, according to Rai Sport.

With Stephan Lichtsteiner expected to depart the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season, the Bianconeri are looking to recruit competition for current right-back Mattia De Sciglio.

Meunier arrived at Les Parisiens from Club Brugge in 2016 and has won league titles in Belgium and France, with his most recent triumph coming in this season’s Ligue 1.

A full Belgian international since 2013, Meunier represented has scored five goals in 21 appearances for the Red Devils, and featured at Euro 2016.