Juventus set to swoop for Manchester United trio

Juventus are set to focus the bulk of their summer transfer window activity on Manchester United, having identified Matteo Darmian, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial as targets.

The Bianconeri are on course for a seventh consecutive Scudetto but are still looking to freshen up their squad next term, ahead of a push to win a first Champions League since 1996.

This has prompted sporting director Giuseppe Marotta to focus on the out-of-favour Manchester United trio, with long-term target Darmian a replacement for right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, according to the Daily Mail.

Switzerland international Lichtsteiner is out of contract at the end of the season, and Juventus see former Torino star Darmian as ideal competition for Mattia De Sciglio.

Meanwhile, the Sun report that Massimiliano Allegri’s side are set to square off against Paris Saint-Germain for the services of central midfielder Fellaini on a free transfer. The Belgian had also attracted interest from Roma, but Juventus are keen to land him as cover for the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic.

Finally, the Bianconeri will look to strengthen their attacking options by moving for France forward Anthony Martial, according to the Guardian.

The former Monaco striker has found playing time hard to come by under Jose Mourinho and looks set to be offloaded in the summer.