Juventus sound out Ancelotti in case of Allegri departure

Juventus have already begun preparations for life after Massimiliano Allegri, and have identified Carlo Ancelotti as the man to take the helm should the current tactician leave at the end of the season.

Despite leading the Bianconeri to three consecutive Scudetti and two Champions League finals, the former AC Milan coach is far from certain to extend his stay in Turin, particularly amidst reported interest from Chelsea.

This has prompted Juventus to begin putting together a contingency plan should Allegri walk away, and their former coach Ancelotti tops the bill, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Ancelotti enjoyed a previous spell in the Juventus dugout, leading them to two second place finishes in 2000 and 2001 before taking over at Milan.

However, there are a number of stumbling blocks that could prevent a potential move. Out of work since being dismissed by Bayern Munich in September, Ancelotti is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League, having previously coached Chelsea from 2009 to 2011.

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old’s past makes for uncomfortable reading for many Juventus fans, and he does not enjoy a huge swath of popularity in Turin. As well as leading Milan to domestic and European glory as a coach, Ancelotti represented both the Rossoneri and another of Juventus’ rivals, Roma, with success as a player.

However, Juventus remain hopeful that Allegri will commit his future to the club, and remain on course to win another Serie A title this season.