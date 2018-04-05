Juventus’ value falls on stock exchange

Following their heavy Champions League defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, shares in Juventus have fallen by over five percent on the stock exchange.

The Bianconeri were soundly beaten by the holders of the competition at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday night, with a stunning overhead kick from Cristiano Ronaldo stealing all of the headlines.

However, it appears that the disappointing defeat hasn’t just harmed the Old Lady’s prospects on the field of play, with it impacting them financially too.

At lunchtime on Wednesday, the day after their defeat to Los Blancos, shares in Juventus dropped by approximately 5.36 percent, giving each share price a value of 0.626 euros.

That morning, their shares reached their lowest point as at 9am CET they had a value of 0.615 euros, which was attributed to their heavy defeat the previous night.

A Cristiano Ronaldo brace and Marcelo goal have left Juventus with a mountain to climb if they to reach the semi-final of the Champions League and leaves them needing to overturn a daunting 3-0 deficit in the Spanish capital.